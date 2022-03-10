Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $73.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.90 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 million to $161.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.77 million, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $68.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. 8,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,824. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.