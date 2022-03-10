Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Post $1.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Equitable posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $29.52. 149,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,999. Equitable has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after purchasing an additional 240,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

