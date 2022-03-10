Komodo Price Tops $0.48 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $62.50 million and $1.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00358140 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00079532 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00098736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002885 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,645,031 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

