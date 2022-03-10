Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,700 shares of company stock worth $129,461. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,796. Intellicheck has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.