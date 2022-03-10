Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $4.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

NYSE DKS traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,727. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

