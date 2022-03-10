Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 604.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.23. 119,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,447. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

