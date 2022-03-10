Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $123.33. 120,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

