iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 607.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. 1,709,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

