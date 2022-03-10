Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.12. 24,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,345. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.