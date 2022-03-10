Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Embraer stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 243,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09. Embraer has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

