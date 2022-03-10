Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Embraer stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 243,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09. Embraer has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.40.
ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.
Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
