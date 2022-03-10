Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.07

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.02%.
In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.