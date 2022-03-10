PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.13

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.13 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

