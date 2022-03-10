Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Gap Up to $24.41

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $25.27. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 2,373 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 5,511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 346,391 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,380,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 126,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,468,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

