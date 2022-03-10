Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,563 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,478.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

