América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 204,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,698,646 shares.The stock last traded at $18.98 and had previously closed at $18.99.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

