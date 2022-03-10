LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

