HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 49,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,339,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get HUYA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.