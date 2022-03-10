HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 49,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,339,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.