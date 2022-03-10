Bridge Oracle Hits Market Capitalization of $10.40 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded flat against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $18.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.04 or 0.06618063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,141.96 or 0.99861205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041867 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

