Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

ATZAF traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

