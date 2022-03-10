Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 850.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

