TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 1,531.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 69,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,950. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
TUI Company Profile (Get Rating)
TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TUI (TUIFY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.