TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 1,531.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 69,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,950. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUIFY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $101.25.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

