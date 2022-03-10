Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,543.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF remained flat at $$14.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

