Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day moving average of $263.08. Stryker has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

