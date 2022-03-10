361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Up 1,056.3% in February

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,056.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.

OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. 361 Degrees International has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

