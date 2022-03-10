361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Up 1,056.3% in February

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,056.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.
OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. 361 Degrees International has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.52.
