Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 179.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock valued at $711,827,821. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 139,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.47 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

