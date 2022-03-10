Capital Square LLC Buys 800 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $14.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,060. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $150.23. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $199.44.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
