Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ADC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. 6,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,741. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

