EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

EPAM stock traded down $9.39 on Thursday, hitting $189.02. 13,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,970. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $540.70.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.