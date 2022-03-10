Capital Square LLC Sells 53,480 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 37,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,188. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.