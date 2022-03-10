Analyzing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential downside of 74.62%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92% New Age Metals N/A -10.59% -10.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.73 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -1.07 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

New Age Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats New Age Metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Age Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

