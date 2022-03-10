Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.65. 4,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,625. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

