Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 1,414 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 120,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,214. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

