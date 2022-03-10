Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 601.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,298 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 2.7% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,006. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $74.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

