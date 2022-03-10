Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.80. 19,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

