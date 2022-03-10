Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGTAU stock remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,520,000.

