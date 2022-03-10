Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Increases By 480.5%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 480.5% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vontier by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 100,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vontier by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 49,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

