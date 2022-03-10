Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 1,124.1% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth $15,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,370,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter worth about $8,766,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,802,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 2,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,471. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

