Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ (BW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

NYSE BW traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 6,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 48.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $31,571,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,802,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 394,971 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.