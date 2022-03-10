Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires 3,553 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £2,984.52 ($3,910.53).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,043 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £2,982.14 ($3,907.42).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,775 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,969.25 ($3,890.53).

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £2,986.20 ($3,912.74).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.09). 51,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,740. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.61.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.