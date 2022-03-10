Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells £505,855.36 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.85), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($662,808.39).

On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.54).

On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($196.28).

LON MGGT traded down GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 752.99 ($9.87). 939,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 745.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 753.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meggitt PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.11).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

