Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.26. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.04. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,402. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

