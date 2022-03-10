Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of AGLE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,871. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.
In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.