Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,593,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $422.80. 493,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

