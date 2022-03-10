Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 33,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $528.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

