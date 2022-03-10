M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.96. 12,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

