Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Target by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

