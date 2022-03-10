Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,887. The firm has a market cap of $452.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
