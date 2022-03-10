Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,887. The firm has a market cap of $452.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

