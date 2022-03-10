Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. 1,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,729. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Materion by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Materion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.