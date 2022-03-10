-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Shares of XENT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 5,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,917. The stock has a market cap of $921.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

