Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will post sales of $189.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.58 million and the lowest is $179.08 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $673.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $684.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $640.25 million, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $640.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ PANL remained flat at $$5.34 during trading on Monday. 920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $243.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

